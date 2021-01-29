Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have both tested positive for COVID-19, the European champions announced on Friday. The pair will miss Saturday's home game against Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern seven points clear in the Bundesliga table. "Leon and Javi are in quarantine and will be out for the time being. It's a shame that it has hit them both," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said in Friday's press conference. "Everything has been settled with the health authorities." Bayern suffered their only defeat of 2020 when they crashed to a shock 4-1 league defeat at Hoffenheim last September.

Goretzka, 25, is a first-team regular having started 12 of Bayern's 18 league games this season.

Promoted

Martinez, 32, is out of contract in June and started three league games in 2021/22.

Flick also revealed that Bayern expect to be without reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel "for three to four weeks" after he suffered an ankle injury in training.