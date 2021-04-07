Defending champions Bayern Munich will be up against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night (local time). The Champions League holders will be without talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski while another key player Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus, ruling him out of the tie as well. Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, was sidelined due to a knee injury. He has so far scored 42 goals for Bayern this season, including five in the Champions League. PSG have their own problems. They have been poor in the league and trail Ligue 1 leaders Lille by three points. PSG lost to Lille 0-1 on Saturday with superstar Neymar sent off. For the clash against Bayern, the French club will be without two important players as well with both defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verrati testing positive for Covid.

When will the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match will take place on April 8, Thursday (IST).

What time will the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where to watch live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match?

Promoted

The Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)