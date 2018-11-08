 
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho Out For Two To Three Weeks Due To Injury

Updated: 08 November 2018 21:18 IST

Philippe Coutinho sustained the injury on his left leg during Barcelona's UEFA Champions clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho will miss the upcoming home La Liga clash against Real Betis on Sunday. © AFP

Barcelona player Philippe Coutinho will be out of action for two to three weeks due to a muscle tear, Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona announced on Thursday. The 26-year-old sustained the injury on his left leg during Barcelona's UEFA Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday. With an injured hamstring, Coutinho will now miss the upcoming home La Liga clash against Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Sunday. "Tests undertaken on Thursday morning have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has a small rupture in the femoral biceps of his left leg," the club's statement read.

"He will be out for approximately two to three weeks."

Coutinho will also miss Brazil's friendlies against Uruguay and Cameroon slated to be held on November 16 and 20 respectively. The Brazilian could potentially also miss Barcelona's match against Atletico Madrid on November 24 and the next Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven on November 28.

Philippe Coutinho last scored for Barcelona in their thumping 5-1 win against Real Madrid in the La Liga last month. Coutinho provided the opening goal for the team in the match that also saw a hat-trick from Luis Suarez. 

On the other hand, the Catalan club, currently leading the La Liga table, are expected to welcome star forward Lionel Messi back following a three-week absence with a broken arm. 

(With AFP Inputs)
 

