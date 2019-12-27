 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Barcelona's Luis Suarez Renews Wedding Vows, Lionel Messi Attends Star-Studded Gathering

Updated: 27 December 2019 16:16 IST

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are part of the potent Barcelona strike force that keeps them in the top slots of Spanish and European football.

Barcelona
Barcelona star Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding vows. © AFP

Barcelona star Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding vows in a glittering ceremony at a luxury tourist complex in La Barra, near Punta del Este, Uruguay on Thursday. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Luis Suarez's Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi attended the celebration to mark 10 years of Luis Suarez and Sofia Balbi's marriage with wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

qrbp7tn8

Photo Credit: AFP

On November 25, Sofia Balbi took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with a caption that read, "Counting the days to tell you YES # 10years @ luissuarez9."

According to a report in the local media, Brazilian star Neymar, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, was also there.

Uruguay and Barcelona forward Suarez and Balbi exchanged "rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds", according to a statement.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 years old and started dating soon afterwards.

They married in a civil ceremony in Amsterdam in March 2009, but the religious ceremony took place on December 26, 2009, in Montevideo.

The former Liverpool striker and his wife have three children.

Spanish giants Barcelona went into the winter break at the top of the La Liga table with 39 points after a splendid show from Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez.

The defending champions defeated Alaves 4-1 as Messi went into the break as La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema on 12.

"It's an enormous advantage having Leo (Messi), he can score you a goal from anywhere at any time," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said after the game.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Uruguay Uruguay Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz Luis Suarez Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding vows
  • The ceremony was attended by Luis Suarez's Barcelona teammates
  • The former Liverpool striker and his wife have three children
Related Articles
La Liga: Barcelona Pegged Back By Real Sociedad After Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Error
La Liga: Barcelona Pegged Back By Real Sociedad After Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Error
Luis Suarez Scores His "Best Goal" With Stunning Backheel Against Mallorca. Watch
Luis Suarez Scores His "Best Goal" With Stunning Backheel Against Mallorca. Watch
Lionel Messi, Argentina Teammates Arrive In Israel For Uruguay Friendly
Lionel Messi, Argentina Teammates Arrive In Israel For Uruguay Friendly
Real Madrid Lose To Mallorca, Barcelona Go Top Of La Liga
Real Madrid Lose To Mallorca, Barcelona Go Top Of La Liga
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Lionel Messi Scores His 1st Goal Of Season As Barcelona Run Riot
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Lionel Messi Scores His 1st Goal Of Season As Barcelona Run Riot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.