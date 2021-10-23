Barcelona host Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga match at the Camp Nou on Sunday. In what will be the season's first El Clasico, both sides will be aiming for a win in what has been a disappointing campaign. With Lionel Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are currently seventh in the league standings with four wins, three draws and a defeat. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are third with five victories, two draws and a loss. All eyes will be on Ansu Fati and Vinicius Jr, with both youngsters expected to shine for their respective sides.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match will be played at Camp Nou.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match will be played on Sunday, October 24.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match will begin at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match will be telecasted live on MTV.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match be live streamed?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga match will be live streaming on Voot Select.