Barcelona vs Getafe: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's Brilliant Assist To Luis Suarez Proves Goalkeepers Can Be Playmakers. Watch

Marc-Andre ter Stegen proved goalkeepers can also be playmakers in Barcelona's away La Liga fixture against Getafe on Saturday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen moved out of his box to intercept an attack from Getafe and then found Luiz Suarez with a lobbed assist only to see the Uruguyan forward chip the ball over the Getafe goalkeeper to find the back of the net. The goal helped Barcelona take a 1-0 lead over Getafe with Luis Suarez glancing back at Marc-Andre ter Stegen while celebrating as a gesture to thank him for his wonderful and timely assist.

Watch Marc-Andre ter Stegen's wonderful assist here

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is doing this and people are saying he doesn't deserve Germany no.1 pic.twitter.com/JxuCDWvBO7 — Cool Leroy De Menace (@Son_Of_Don_Deb) September 28, 2019

The assist helped ter Stegen become the first Blaugrana goalkeeper in the 21st century to provide an assist in a La Liga fixture.

Barcelona won the match 2-0 against Getafe on Saturday with the second goal coming in the 49th minute from Junior Firpo. Stegen was also able to keep a clean sheet for himself and his club in the fixture. The win enabled Barcelona move second in the La Liga points table with 13 points from seven matches.

Barcelona's next fixture is in the Champions League where they will face Inter Milan at home on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid in the Madrid derby later in the day.