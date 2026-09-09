Barcelona vs Feyenoord Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Barcelona begin their UEFA Champions League group-stage campaign at home against Dutch side Feyenoord on Wednesday. The Spanish champions have made a strong start to the new season, winning all four of their La Liga matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just twice. Barcelona have little to no turnaround time, with three more league matches scheduled over the next 12 days, and Flick is expected to rotate his starting XI against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, having recorded three wins and two draws from their opening five matches.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 9 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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