 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Barcelona Snap Up Budding French Defender Jean-Clair Todibo

Updated: 08 January 2019 22:20 IST

Jean-Clair Todibo joins fellow French defenders Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet at Barcelona.

Barcelona Snap Up Budding French Defender Jean-Clair Todibo
Jean-Clair Todibo will move to Barcelona on July 1. © AFP

Barcelona will sign promising French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo on a free transfer from French top flight outfit Toulouse this summer, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday. The 19-year-old who models himself on Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian centre-half Thiago Silva will move to Barca on July 1. He only made his first-team debut in August and has played 10 times in Ligue 1 this season. Born in French Guyana Todibo has also played for the French under-20 side twice. A Barcelona statement read: "Barcelona have reached an agreement with the French player Jean-Clair Todibo for him to join the Club from 1 July 2019.

"The player's contract with Toulouse ends on 30 June this year and so he will join on a free transfer."

It added: "he comes to Barcelona as one of the most promising players in European football in his position."

Todibo joins fellow French defenders Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet at Barcelona.

Central defence, however, has proven a problem area for the club this season, with Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen both out injured.

According to Barcelona's statement, Todibo is "a tall, right-footed defender, who can play at centre back and also in the centre of the midfield."

Comments
Topics : Barcelona Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Barcelona announce the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo
  • The 19-year-old will move to Barcelona on July 1
  • Todibo has played 10 times in Ligue 1 this season
Related Articles
Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Keep Barcelona Three Points Clear In La Liga
Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Keep Barcelona Three Points Clear In La Liga
Real Madrid Win Third Straight Club World Cup Title
Real Madrid Win Third Straight Club World Cup Title
Lionel Messi Wins Record 5th Golden Shoe Award
Lionel Messi Wins Record 5th Golden Shoe Award
Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Restores Barcelona
Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Restores Barcelona's La Liga Lead
Tottenham Hotspur Qualify For Champions League Last 16 As Lucas Moura Earns Draw Against Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur Qualify For Champions League Last 16 As Lucas Moura Earns Draw Against Barcelona
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.