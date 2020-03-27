Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Barcelona Slash Salaries After Coronavirus Brings Football To A Halt

Updated: 27 March 2020 09:15 IST

"The suspension of competitions, following the epidemic of Covid-19, entails the cessation of all activities, sporting and non-sporting, of our club," said a statement released by Barcelona.

Barcelona Slash Salaries After Coronavirus Brings Football To A Halt
FC Barcelona did not specify the scale of the cuts or if all of its employees are affected. © AFP

Barcelona said Thursday they were slashing salaries to counter the financial fall-out from the coronavirus although the Spanish giants did not specify if all of its employees would be affected by the move. All football has been suspended in Spain where the virus has so far killed more than 4,000 people with 56,000 confirmed cases. "The suspension of competitions, following the epidemic of Covid-19, entails the cessation of all activities, sporting and non-sporting, of our club," said a statement released by Barcelona.

The club, it added, had taken a "series of measures to mitigate its effects and reduce the economic consequences of this crisis."

"Essentially, it is a reduction in the working day, forced by the circumstances, and consequently a proportional reduction in the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

The Catalan club did not specify, however, the scale of the cuts or if all of its employees are affected.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Barcelona said all its sporting and non-sporting activities have stopped
  • They said they have effected a proportionate reduction in salaries
  • They did not specify the scale of the salary cuts
Related Articles
Neymar-Barcelona Transfer Saga Set For Round 2 This Summer: Reports
Neymar-Barcelona Transfer Saga Set For Round 2 This Summer: Reports
Coronavirus: Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League Return Leg Match To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Coronavirus: Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League Return Leg Match To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Ronaldinho Lawyers Push For Footballers Release Over Fake Passport Scandal
Ronaldinho Lawyers Push For Footballer's Release Over Fake Passport Scandal
Detained Ronaldinho "Did Not Know" Passport Was Fake, Says Lawyer
Detained Ronaldinho "Did Not Know" Passport Was Fake, Says Lawyer
La Liga: Real Madrid Lose To Real Betis As Barcelona Go 2 Points Clear On Top
La Liga: Real Madrid Lose To Real Betis As Barcelona Go 2 Points Clear On Top
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.