 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Barcelona Extend Lionel Messi's Contract Until 2021

Updated: 05 July 2017 15:58 IST

The club gave no details about the contract that will keep the Argentinian megastar and five times Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou until his reaches the age of 34.

Barcelona Extend Lionel Messi's Contract Until 2021
Lionel Messi's contract was due to run out in June 2018. © AFP

Spain's FC Barcelona extended the contract of star striker Lionel Messi until June 30, 2021, the club announced Wednesday, just days after he wed his childhood sweetheart in Argentina.

"The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training," the club said in a statement.

The club gave no details about the contract that will keep the Argentinian megastar and five times Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou until his reaches the age of 34.

But Spain's Marca sports daily reported on Tuesday that it included a 300-million-euro ($340-million) termination clause.

His current contract was due to run out in June 2018.

The 30-year-old Argentina international joined FC Barcelona in 2000 when he was just 13 years old in the youth training centre.

"He made his first team debut at just 16 years of age in a friendly against FC Porto, before making his debut the following season against Espanyol at 17," it said.

"Shortly after, he scored his first senior goal with a clever lob against Albacete at the Camp Nou."

Now, with 507 goals scored in 583 official matches, Messi is the club's all time leading scorer and is widely considered one of the world's best players.

Topics : Lionel Andres Messi Football Barcelona Argentina
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona extended the contract of star striker Lionel Messi
  • The club gave no details about the contract
  • 30-year-old Argentina international joined FC Barcelona in 2000
Related Articles
At His Reception, Lionel Messi Shows Fancy Footwork On The Dance Floor
At His Reception, Lionel Messi Shows Fancy Footwork On The Dance Floor
Football Star Lionel Messi Weds Childhood Sweetheart In Rosario
Football Star Lionel Messi Weds Childhood Sweetheart In Rosario
Football, Showbiz Stars Gather For Lionel Messi's Wedding
Football, Showbiz Stars Gather For Lionel Messi's Wedding
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.