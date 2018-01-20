 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Barcelona Deny Antoine Griezmann Signing Rumours

Updated: 20 January 2018 19:16 IST

Earlier reports by the Sport said, the club have already agreed a deal with the Frenchman and have a secret pact with the forward.

Barcelona Deny Antoine Griezmann Signing Rumours
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann controls the ball in this file image © AFP

Barcelona issued an official statement quashing reports that suggested Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will move to Camp Nou in the summer.

"FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club," the Catalan football giants said in the statement. 

"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atletico Madrid."

Earlier reports by the Sport said, the club have already agreed a deal with the Frenchman and have a secret pact with the forward.

Barcelona have been scrambling to add high-quality players to their squad since Paris Saint Germain lured Brazilian star Neymar to France in a world record signing in August. Philippe Coutinho joined from Liverpool this month in 180-million-euro (220 million dollars) deal.

Brazilian born Spain strker Diego Costa joined Atletico from Chelsea in September, and has proved to be the club's star performer since his debut two weeks ago. Barcelona, whose star performers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta are all in their thirties, signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dormund for 105 million euros last summer, but the French 20-year-old has only just returned from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona have reserved the No.7 shirt for Griezmann.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Topics : Atlético Madrid Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona issued an official statement quashing reports
  • Reports had said Griezmann agreed to a Barcelona deal
  • Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca had reserved the No.7 shirt
Related Articles
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Derby Stalemate Leaves Real 10 Points Behind Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Derby Stalemate Leaves Real 10 Points Behind Barcelona
Champions League: Atletico Madrid Comeback Falls Short As Real Madrid Reach Final
Champions League: Atletico Madrid Comeback Falls Short As Real Madrid Reach Final
Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way
Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 24 20 3 1 63
2 Manchester United 24 16 5 3 53
3 Chelsea 24 15 5 4 50
4 Liverpool 23 13 8 2 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 44
6 Arsenal 24 12 6 6 42
7 Leicester City 24 9 7 8 34
8 Burnley 24 9 7 8 34
9 Everton 24 7 7 10 28
10 Watford 24 7 5 12 26
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.