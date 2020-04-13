Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Liverpool Greets Fans On Baisakhi Festival

Updated: 13 April 2020 20:17 IST

Liverpool greeted their supporters on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Currently, all football leagues have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

English football club Liverpool on Monday extended greetings to their supporters on the occasion of Baisakhi. "Liverpool Football Club would like to say ''Happy Khalsa Baisakhi Day' to all our Sikh supporters celebrating today and we wish you a safe holiday," the club said in a statement. Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India.

Currently, all football leagues have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League has announced that the 2019-20 season will only return ''when it is safe and appropriate to do so''.

