 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

AS Roma's 'Beating Heart' Daniele De Rossi Moving On After 18 Years

Updated: 14 May 2019 15:27 IST

The 35-year-old former World Cup winning midfielder will play his final game at home against Parma on May 26, but will not be retiring from professional football.

AS Roma
Daniele De Rossi is the fourth-most capped player for the Italian national team with 117 appearances. © Twitter

Captain Daniele De Rossi will bring the curtain down on his 18-year career with AS Roma at the end of the season, the Serie A side announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old former World Cup winning midfielder will play his final game at home against Parma on May 26, but will not be retiring from professional football. "(De Rossi) plans to pursue a new adventure away from Rome," the club said in a statement. "It will be the end of an era."

The game could be a crucial one for AS Roma's Champions League ambitions next season as last year's European semi-finalists are sixth in Serie A just one point off fourth place with two games to play.

De Rossi has spent his entire senior career with his hometown team coming through the club's academy system.

"For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma's team," said club president Jim Pallotta said. 

"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career - even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. 

"On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants."

Rossi made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals for AS Roma in all competitions winning the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, and the Supercoppa in 2007.

He took over the captain's armband from club legend Francesco Totti - the one player ahead of him for AS Roma appearances - in 2017.

He is also the fourth-most capped player for the Italian national team with 117 appearances.

The 2006 World Cup winner retired after Italy failed to qualify for last year's World Cup, missing the tournament for the first time in 60 years.

De Rossi will hold a press conference at the club's training centre at Trigoria later on Tuesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Daniele De Rossi Roma Roma Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Daniele De Rossi will end his 18-year career with AS Roma
  • Daniele De Rossi plans to pursue a new adventure away from Rome
  • Daniele De Rossi made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals for AS Roma
Related Articles
Euro 2016: Daniele de Rossi to Miss Italy
Euro 2016: Daniele de Rossi to Miss Italy's Quarterfinal Clash vs Germany
Euro 2016: Italy to Miss Motta For Germany Clash; De Rossi Doubtful
Euro 2016: Italy to Miss Motta For Germany Clash; De Rossi Doubtful
Daniele De Rossi Marks 500th AS Roma Game With Goal and Victory
Daniele De Rossi Marks 500th AS Roma Game With Goal and Victory
Champions League: Doubts Over Daniele De Rossi for Manchester City Clash
Champions League: Doubts Over Daniele De Rossi for Manchester City Clash
Tottenham hires Baldini as technical director
Tottenham hires Baldini as technical director
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.