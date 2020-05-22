Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Arturo Vidal Expresses His Desire To Stay At Barcelona

Updated: 22 May 2020 11:27 IST

Arturo Vidal, who joined Barcelona in 2018, has been linked with a move to Serie A club Inter Milan.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has expressed his desire to stay with the club. © AFP

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has expressed his desire to stay with the club amid links with a move to Italian side Inter Milan. "I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever," Goal.com quoted Vidal as saying during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday. "I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room," he added. The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2018, is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the competition is inching closer to its resumption, Vidal, said he feels prepared for both La Liga and the Champions League.

"I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare myself," he said.

"We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible. I feel prepared for what is coming, both the Champions League and La Liga," Vidal added.

