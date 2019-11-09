 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Arsene Wenger Criticises Bayern Munich For Leaking "Rumours From Everywhere"

Updated: 09 November 2019 18:00 IST

Bayern Munich put out a statement claiming Arsene Wenger had called club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to express interest in replacing Kovac, but said the former Arsenal boss had been turned down.

Arsene Wenger Criticises Bayern Munich For Leaking "Rumours From Everywhere"
Arsene Wenger has rejected Bayern Munich's version of events. © AFP

Bayern Munich need a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last Sunday with former Germany assistant Hansi Flick appointed interim boss for Wednesday's win over Olympiakos and Saturday's home league game against Dortmund. On Thursday, Bayern Munich put out a statement claiming Arsene Wenger had called club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to express interest in replacing Kovac, but said the former Arsenal boss had been turned down. However, Wenger, 70, rejected those version of events and criticised Bayern for leaking "rumours from everywhere".

"My name came out of nowhere," said Wenger in an interview with beIN Sports on Friday.

"On Wednesday, Rummenigge called me, I called back out of courtesy.

"We talked for four or five minutes, maximum, and he reported that they signed Flick (as interim coach) for the next two games.

"He asked me if I would be interested, because they are looking for a coach."

Wenger says he told Rummenigge that he would think about it and "we decided together" to talk again "next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story."

After a decade as Bayern's president, Uli Hoeness will step down on Friday and Wenger said Bayern Munich are at a "turning point" with Rummenigge also set to quit as chairman within the coming year.

Between them, Hoeness and Rummenigge have helped grow Bayern into one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

"It seems that the future is uncertain" at Bayern, said Wenger who added that the German club had always been "very discreet and direct" in the past, "but today (they are) very exposed with rumours coming from everywhere".

Wenger wished Bayern "good luck" in finding a replacement for Kovac.

Other candidates for the vacancy, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, already made it clear last week that they will not join Bayern before at least the end of the season.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bayern München Bayern München Arsenal Arsenal Arsene Wenger Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bayern Munich need a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked
  • Bayern said Wenger had expressed interest in replacing Kovac
  • Wenger criticised Bayern for leaking "rumours from everywhere"
Related Articles
Yearender 2018: World Cup, Managerial Failure, Death, Retirement - A Year Which Recorded It All
Yearender 2018: World Cup, Managerial Failure, Death, Retirement - A Year Which Recorded It All
Struggling Arsenal Needed Fresh Start After Arsene Wenger, Says Unai Emery
Struggling Arsenal Needed Fresh Start After Arsene Wenger, Says Unai Emery
Former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Vows To Return In 2019
Former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Vows To Return In 2019
Premier League: Unai Emery Gets First Win As Arsenal Battle Back Against West Ham
Premier League: Unai Emery Gets First Win As Arsenal Battle Back Against West Ham
Arsene Wenger, Still In
Arsene Wenger, Still In 'Shock', Sets Deadline For Future Plans
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.