Arsenal's Jack Wilshere Confirms Exit After 17 Years At The Club

Updated: 20 June 2018 12:29 IST

The England international made his Gunners debut in 2008 and has made 197 first-team appearances.

Arsenal
Jack Wilshere's contract expires at the end of June. © AFP

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, through an Instagram post on Tuesday, confirmed that he will leave the Premier League club when his contract expires at the end of June. "Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager, Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons," the 26-year-old wrote. "My intention throughout these discussions has always been to remain an Arsenal player. I have been on the books at Arsenal for 17 years and have always felt part of the fabric of the club. Such was my desire to stay that I had in fact recently agreed to sign a financially reduced contract in order to commit my future to the club.

 

"However, following my meeting with the new manager I was made aware that, although the reduced contract offer remained, it was made clear to me that my playing time would be significantly reduced should I decide to stay."

"I am sure everyone can understand that at this point in my life and career I need to be playing regular first team football and following my meeting with Mr Emery I came away feeling that it would be very difficult for me to do so at Arsenal," he added.

"Given this, I feel I have no option but to pursue other opportunities in order to progress my career on the pitch."

As Wilshire announced his exit plan from Emirates Stadium, the north London club announced that Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno was joining.

Leno, a 26-year old German international, will be manager Unai Emery's second acquisition after Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner joined on a free transfer from Juventus this month.

"We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us," Emery said.

"Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience.

"He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years."

Arsenal will look to improve on their sixth-placed finish in manager Arsene Wenger's last season at the helm and start the new campaign with a tricky home match against champions Manchester City in August.

Comments
Topics : Arsenal Jack Wilshere Bernd Leno English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • The England international made his Gunners debut in 2008
  • Bernd Leno will be manager Unai Emery's second acquisition
  • Arsenal will look to improve on their sixth-placed finish
