Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil over the years has gathered a large fan base around the world. Fans have hailed the German star for his ability to provide goal assists to his teammates. Before moving to London club Arsenal, where he has won three FA Cup titles, Mesut Ozil helped Spanish league giants Real Madrid clinch La Liga title. One of the most well-known footballers in India, Mesut Ozil recently took to Twitter to reveal why he wants to visit the country during an interaction session with a fan.

The 30-year-old Turkish-German, who called time on his international career earlier in 2018, said that he would love to visit India to meet his "friend" and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

An elated Ranveer Singh quickly replied to Ozil saying, 'Mesut bhai' India awaits to welcome you with open arms. Ranveer also promised that Mesut will take back a lot of sweet memories in return.

I'd love to travel to India in the near future ... and visit my friend @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/k007eCTptm — Mesut Ozil (@MesutOzil1088) October 24, 2018

India awaits you with open arms and a whole lotta warmth, Mesut Bhai! promise you some sweet memories ! Soon... Insha Allah! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 24, 2018

Ozil's Arsenal defeated Sporting CP 1-0 in away fixture of the Europa League on Thursday. Danny Welbeck (77th minute) scored the winner for the London club in the second-half.

In the ongoing Premier League, much to Arsenal fan's delight, the club has started the season on a positive note under their new manager Unai Emery.

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ozil stole the show as Arsenal beat dominant 3-1 victory against Leicester City for their seventh straight win in the league.

Arsenal have 21 points in the Premier League from 9 matches with seven wins and two losses. They are placed fourth in the table behind defending champions Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal will next face Crystal Palace in an away fixture of the Premier League on October 28.