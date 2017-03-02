 
Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Not Interested in FC Barcelona Job

Updated: 02 March 2017 17:54 IST

Arsene Wenger admitted his future as Arsenal manager remains up in the air. © AFP

FC Barcelona manager Luis Enrique shocked the world when he announced after his team's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon in La Liga on Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his post at the end of the season in order to take a break. Soon after that rumours started floating around with names of some top managers being discussed as future candidates. However, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on on Thursday was quick to silence any such rumours, saying that he had no interest in succeeding Enrique as Barca manager.

But Wenger admitted his future as Arsenal manager is still in the doldrums.

The 67-year-old has come under immense pressure from fans following another substandard season for the Gunners.

Asked if he would be interested in moving to Camp Nou, he said: "No, my preference has always been the same and will remain the same. Of course I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people."

"I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve and always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself and that's what I try to do. That's basically it."

Arsenal, who for a brief time posed Chelsea with the biggest challenge in their charge towards the Premier League title, started tailing off towards the end of December to now occupy fourth place in the table.

They also lost 1-5 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Despite his long attachment to the club, he said he was not allowing sentiment to cloud his thinking about his future.

"I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don't think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal," he told a press conference at Arsenal's training base.

"But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that."

Wenger also said he would not be worried about the potential impact of making a statement about his future similar to Luis Enrique's.

"I believe that the players have their targets, the team targets, and I don't think that can be detrimental. It can be positive as well," said the Frenchman, whose side visit Liverpool on Saturday.

(With AFP Inputs)

