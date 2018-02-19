 
Arsenal Announce Record Shirt Deal With Emirates

Updated: 19 February 2018 19:05 IST

Emirates also has naming rights to Arsenal's stadium until 2021.

Arsenal have extended their shirt partnership with Dubai-based airline Emirates by five years. © AFP

Arsenal announced the club's biggest-ever sponsorship deal on Monday, extending their shirt partnership with Dubai-based airline Emirates by five years. The Gunners confirmed the branding of Emirates, which began its sponsorship agreement with the north London club in 2006, would continue to feature on the shirts and training kit of all of their teams until the end of the 2023/2024 season. "Our shirt partnership is the longest-running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport," said Ivan Gazidis, chief executive of the club, who have not given a figure for the deal.

"This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship."

"Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world."

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said: "Arsenal's strong appeal and influence around the globe, combined with their ambitions as a club, make them an ideal partner for Emirates, with values that reflect ours as a brand.

"As a long-standing supporter of football, we are passionate about the game and are a proud partner to the team."

Emirates also has naming rights to the stadium until 2021.

Topics : Arsenal English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Arsenal announced the club's biggest-ever sponsorship deal
  • Arsenal extend shirt partnership with Emirates by 5 years
  • Emirates also has naming rights to the stadium until 2021
