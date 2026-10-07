Argentina vs Benin LIVE Score: Lionel Messi pulls on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time and enjoy an emotional farewell in front of 85,000 adoring fans and millions watching worldwide, as Argentina take on Benin in Buenos Aires. Argentina's all-time top goalscorer, Messi is set to retire with a FIFA World Cup and two Copa America crowns to his name. Several of the teammates with whom he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and who will form the backbone of the post-Messi team, will play in the game, including defender Cristian Romero, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Messi's Last Match LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Benin LIVE Score, straight from Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires: