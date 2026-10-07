 Lionel Messi's Last Match LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Benin LIVE Score: Messi In Tears Ahead Of Grand Farewell | Football News
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Argentina vs Benin LIVE Score: Lionel Messi pulls on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time and enjoy an emotional farewell in front of 85,000 adoring fans and millions watching worldwide, as Argentina take on Benin in Buenos Aires. Argentina's all-time top goalscorer, Messi is set to retire with a FIFA World Cup and two Copa America crowns to his name. Several of the teammates with whom he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and who will form the backbone of the post-Messi team, will play in the game, including defender Cristian Romero, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Messi's Last Match LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Benin LIVE Score, straight from Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires:

Oct 07, 2026 04:24 (IST)
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Argentina vs Benin LIVE: Lionel Messi In Tears

As the team bus arrived at the venue, Lionel Messi could be seen in tears. He has given his all to Argentina and it's the final time that he would be witnessing the Messi... Messi... chants from the fans. Argentina fans can't wait, even the world can't wait!

 

Oct 07, 2026 04:20 (IST)
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Argentina vs Benin LIVE: The Lineups Are Out

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

Argentina: E Martinez; N Tagliafico, N Otamendi, C Romero, A Giay; R De Paul, A Mac Allister, E Fernandez; L Messi, J Alvarez, L Martinez.

Benin: M Dandjinou - T Ouorou, Y Roche, M Tijani, L Omore; Hassane, S D'Almeida, J Olaitan; Yamirou, R Aloko, A Tosin.

Oct 07, 2026 04:18 (IST)
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Lionel Messi Farewell LIVE: Estadio Monumental Is Ready

The atmosphere is building and it all looks mesmerising at the Estadio Monumental. Benin's players take photos with Argentina's fans before Messi's farewell.

Oct 07, 2026 04:15 (IST)
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Argentina vs Benin LIVE: Cap No. 208 For Lionel Messi

Set for his 208th and last match for his country, Messi will take to the pitch in Buenos Aires looking to add to his impressive 125-goal haul in the iconic blue and white kit.

Oct 07, 2026 04:10 (IST)
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Argentina vs Benin Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Grand Farewell

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lionel Messi's last international match as Argentina take on Benin in a friendly encounter. After a defeat against Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, it would be the first and the final time that Messi would wear the Argentina jersey. A grand felicitation ceremony and much more is in store as the day progresses. Stay tuned!

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