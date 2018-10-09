 
Watch: Antoine Griezmann Finds Out Baby's Gender In Unique Way

Updated: 09 October 2018 13:30 IST

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most accomplished strikers in European football.

The video was posted on Antoine Griezmann's official Instagram account © Instagram

Baby gender reveals seem to be a boring affair but not when France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is involved. Antoine Griezmann and wife Erika thought out a unique and incredible way to reveal they were expecting a baby boy. The Atletico Madrid striker showcased his footballing skills by hitting a target releasing blue balloons. The target was placed in the middle on top of a box filled with balloons. Two sides of the box had pink and blue question marks. In the short video, Antoine Griezmann hits the target after which he discovered the news. He was seen embracing his wife after the reveal. He posted the video on his official Instagram account.

A tres vite petit prince

Griezmann was included in France's squad for their friendly against Iceland on October 11 and the Nations League match at home to Germany on October 16. Atletico Madrid occupy the third spot in the Spanish league after eight games.

Earlier last month, Griezmann said he still couldn't fathom why he was not voted one of the world's top three players by FIFA -- but had hopes of winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or. "It's a prize from FIFA and it seems a pity that no World Cup winners were nominated," Griezmann, who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia this summer, told Spanish sports daily AS.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup finalist Luka Modric of Croatia and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed a stunning campaign with Liverpool last season, were the three players nominated by FIFA for the world ruling body's top prize.

