Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has been recalled to the Argentina squad announced by coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. The 32-year-old has not played for his country since the 2019 Copa America. He is amongst 25 foreign-based players selected by Scaloni for the matches against Paraguay, in Buenos Aires on November 12, and Peru in Lima on November 17.

Alongside bitter rivals Brazil, Argentina are the only side in South American qualifying to have started with two straight victories, having defeated Ecuador (1-0) and Bolivia (2-1) last month.

Udinese midfielder Roberto Pereyra, defender Walter Kannemann of Brazilians Gremio, Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez have also been added to the list of players called up last month.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, and defenders German Pezzella and Juan Foyth miss out through injury.

Scaloni is due to add some locally-based players to his squad over the weekend with goalkeepers Franco Armani and Esteban Andrada, full-back Gonzalo Montiel and winger Eduardo Salvio expected to be called up.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG), Agustin Marchesin (Porto/POR)

Defenders: Nehuen Perez (Granada/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Facundo Medina (Lens/FRA), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina/ITA), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Walter Kannemann (Gremio/BRA)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese/ITA), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese/ITA), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna/ITA), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham/ENG), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart/GER), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Joaquin Correa (Lazio/ITA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA)