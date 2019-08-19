Amitabh Bachchan sent the world of Twitter into a tizzy after a tweet on Chelsea Football Club. The Bollywood megastar's son Abhishek Bachchan is a known Chelsea fan , but few knew where Sr Bachchan's loyalties lay in the Premier League . But Amitabh Bachchan's "blue" tweet has cleared any doubts that fans might have had. Posting a picture of him wearing the Chelsea jacket, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "streaks of 'blue'.. in the hair for you.. but the 'blues' on chest.. for all the rest .. Chelsea be the best!!"

T 3259 -

... streaks of 'blue'

.. in the hair for you

.. but the 'blues' on chest

.. for all the rest .. Chelsea be the best .. !!pic.twitter.com/52wuSEqrgp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 17, 2019

Fans of the club swarmed Amitabh Bachchan's post to express their delight.

You are the Best, Chelsea be the best!

Lots of love pic.twitter.com/kh4LHU2cHP — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) August 17, 2019

This has made my day!! To see one of my all time favourite actors supporting @ChelseaFC is a fantastic feeling. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 17, 2019

Maurizio Sarri 2.0 — Emerson (@EmersonSZN_) August 17, 2019

Why do you and your son Support Chelsea any unknown connection ??!! — KetanChauhanP (@sarcastic_ketan) August 17, 2019

My son is a die hard Chelsea fan — Nazmaudd77 (@nazmaudd77) August 17, 2019

Superb pic of the day Sir ji good morning Sir — RAJU SINGH RAJPUT (@RajuSingh00007) August 17, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan though will not be a happy man after Chelsea's underwhelming start to the new season. With club legend Frank Lampard returning to manage the team, Chelsea lost their opening Premier League fixture to Manchester United at Old Trafford 0-4.

This was followed by a loss on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

On Sunday night, Chelsea drew 1-1 against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's vibrant start was replaced by a woeful collapse that could easily have led to a Leicester winner.

Lampard insisted tiredness was part of the problem as Chelsea wilted following their draining penalty shoot-out defeat against Liverpool in the European Super Cup on Wednesday.

While the long trip back from Istanbul took its toll on Chelsea in the second half, Lampard wasn't happy with the way his team failed to capitalise on their early dominance or with their failure to manage the game better.

The first 25 minutes was how we want to play and the rest of it wasn't. We left far too many spaces. That was a disappointing thing for me that we couldn't sustain the early part of the game," Lampard said.

"I don't expect that 100 miles an hour start to be maintained all the time but we have to keep the ball better when we rest.

"We have to have more personality, we saw that in midweek, but today we didn't have that," added the Chelsea legend.

(With AFP inputs)