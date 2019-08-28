 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Alexis Sanchez Arrives In Milan Ahead Of Inter Move

Updated: 28 August 2019 22:46 IST

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of a reported one-year loan move to Inter, according to multiple reports.

Alexis Sanchez Arrives In Milan Ahead Of Inter Move
Alexis Sanchez was photographed waving to fans at the airport and was whisked away for a medical © AFP

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of a reported one-year loan move to Inter, according to multiple reports. The 30-year-old was photographed waving to fans at the airport and was whisked away for a medical before signing a contract later in the day, Sky Sports Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported. Sanchez will link up with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku -- a 65-million-euro (USD 73 million) close-season signing from Manchester United -- who scored on his debut for Inter on Monday.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has scored just three Premier League goals in 32 appearances.

Antonio Conte's reign as Inter coach got off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce on Monday.

Inter last won Serie A in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, and have been remodelled by former Italy and Chelsea boss Conte, who replaced Luciano Spalletti after the Chinese-owned club finished fourth last season.

Inter travel to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Alexis Sánchez Manchester United Manchester United Inter Milan Inter Milan Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January 2018
  • Sanchez scored just three goals in 32 appearances for Man United
  • At Inter, Sanchez will link up with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku
Related Articles
Alexis Sanchez Sends Chile Into Copa America Quarter-Finals
Alexis Sanchez Sends Chile Into Copa America Quarter-Finals
FA Cup: Manchester United Beat Arsenal 3-1 To Extend Winning Run
FA Cup: Manchester United Beat Arsenal 3-1 To Extend Winning Run
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Winning Start At Manchester United Continues In FA Cup
Champions League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Manchester United Options At Juventus
Champions League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Manchester United Options At Juventus
Jose Mourinho Blames National Coaches For Manchester United
Jose Mourinho Blames National Coaches For Manchester United's Injury Woes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.