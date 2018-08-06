Aleix Vidal Happy With Sevilla FC Return

New Sevilla FC defender Aleix Vidal on Monday said that he always wanted to return to the Spanish top-division football club, although he had several good offers from other clubs. Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022. Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022, coming from the La Liga reigning champions Barcelona. "I come back to where I want to be and where I've been happy in many ways," he said. The 28-year-old Vidal stressed that the deal with Sevilla was not easy and thanked the club "for the effort made for me to be here today".

Vidal stated that he has been training well since July 9, so he is perfect physically and mentally to do his best for his new team.

The defender from Valls in northeastern Spain, who played for Sevilla between 2014 and 2015, might make his second debut with Sevilla on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final against Vidal's former team Barcelona.

Sevilla president Jose Castro and football director Joaquin Caparros welcomed the return of Vidal, highlighting the defender's brilliant past career with Sevilla.

With the arrival of Vidal, Caparros said: "We have the defense well covered. The priority now is a striker."