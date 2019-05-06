 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Ajax Build-Up To Champions League Showdown vs Spurs With Dutch Cup Final Win

Updated: 06 May 2019 08:43 IST

Ajax prepared for next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur by beating Willem II 4-0 to clinch the Dutch Cup.

Ajax Build-Up To Champions League Showdown vs Spurs With Dutch Cup Final Win
By winning the Dutch Cup, Ajax secured their first domestic title since winning the Eredivisie in 2014. © AFP

Ajax prepared for next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur by beating Willem II 4-0 to clinch the Dutch Cup on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's side host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday with a 1-0 advantage and a double from veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar helped to maintain the momentum which has seen them reach the last four of Europe's top competition for the first time since 1997 as well as the top of the Dutch league this season.

Ten Hag made three changes from the victory in north London with winger David Neres, midfielder Lasse Schoene and right-back Joel Veltman starting the final in Rotterdam on the bench.

Schoene played the final 10 minutes coming on for Frenkie de Jong who has already agreed to join La Liga giants Barcelona next season.

Centre-back Daley Blind scored the opener before Rasmus Kristensen bagged the fourth after Huntelaar's efforts for a first domestic title since winning the Eredivisie in 2014.

The Dutch outfit, four-time continental winners, are eyeing their first Champions League final since losing to Juventus in 1996.

Comments
Topics : Ajax Tottenham Hotspur Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajax prepare for Champions League semis vs Spurs with Dutch Cup win
  • Ajax beat Willem II 4-0 in the final to clinch the Dutch Cup
  • Veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a brace for Ajax
Related Articles
Ajax Beat Tottenham 1-0 In Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
Ajax Beat Tottenham 1-0 In Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
"To Infinity And Beyond": Mauricio Pochettino Dreaming Of Champions League Glory
"To Infinity And Beyond": Mauricio Pochettino Dreaming Of Champions League Glory
Harry Kane Aiming For Champions League Final Return, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Harry Kane Aiming For Champions League Final Return, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Ajax Stun Cristiano Ronaldo
Ajax Stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus To Reach Champions League Semis
Returning Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Juventus Edge Against Impressive Ajax
Returning Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Juventus Edge Against Impressive Ajax
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.