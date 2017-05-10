 
AIFF Website Hacked, Derogatory Messages Posted About Kulbhushan Jadhav

Updated: 10 May 2017 14:42 IST

The All-India Football Federation claimed that the 'reckless sliding tackle' had been dealt with.

AIFF's website was hacked by the group called 'Zero Cool'. © AIFF Website

The All-India Football Federation's (AIFF) official website was hacked on Tuesday by a group that called itself 'Zero Cool'. The federation had taken down the website after the attack but it is back. The pro-Pakistan hacker group left messages against India's campaign for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer. India insists was kidnapped from Iran where he was on business, and was shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan by Pakistan army in March last year. He was charged with spying and sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court earlier this year.

In abusive and derogatory messages left on the AIFF's webpage, the pro-Pakistan group also referred to the recent reports on how some people attacked ecommerce website Snapdeal when they intended to target Snapchat for its chief's "poor India" comment.

The hack happened around 9 p.m. IST on Tuesday and first came to light when tweets emerged with screenshots of the website. AIFF apologised through a message on Twitter which read, "Sorry for the inconveniences faced by you due to a technical glitch on http://www.the-aiff.com. Please stay tuned, we'll come back shortly."

 

The AIFF has not yet released any statement on this and have just tweeted," UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem."

 

Topics : Football
