All India Football Federation's (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das has announced that having a women's team is now compulsory as part of the licensing criteria for all the clubs. However, Das has clarified that it is not the case in A or B level as of now, but it is surely a start to promote women's football in the country.

"In our licensing criteria, we have put in the criteria for the clubs that they must have a women's team. Although it's not in the A or B level, at least it's a beginning," AIFF's official website quoted Das as saying.

"Hopefully, like our youth development program, which started off slowly, then picked up the pace and is now doing quite well, the same thing will happen with women's football and more and more clubs will field teams in our national competition, the Hero IWL," he added.

Kushal Das also said that the federation is now putting more focus on the women's football in the country and he hopes the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year will help to promote the sport in the country.

"There is a lot of focus from the federation on women's football. I think the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2021 will help in that regard as will the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022," Das said.

"But, the clubs should understand that it is important to focus on women's football and have a team playing in the Hero IWL," he added.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021, is slated to be played from February 17-March7.

Promoted

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place this year but was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.