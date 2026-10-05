A new Nations League is being prepared by The Asian Football Confederation that mighy significantly change how Asian teams compete for the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup. The proposed biennial tournament is supposed to start in 2030 and would include all 47C member association. divided into three tiers, The tournament might offer more substantial and significant international fixtures and a more clear route to the World Cup. However , India might need to earn promotion to top tier in order to compete directly for World Cup qualification.

The basic idea is to make three competitive levels covering the continent replacing Asia's existing patchwork ofqualifyng groups. Under this setup, all the teams will get divided into three groups. Tier 1 and Tier 2 would have 18 teams each and Tier 3 would have 11. To set the initial team structure, a pilot competition has been proposed for 2028-29. Starting with the 2032-33 edition, World Cup qualifying will be linked to the Nations League. Tier 1 teams will play 12 matches, six at home and six away, Eventually the top six teams go straight to the World Cup. Seventh through tenth place teams make the playoff. Two direct spots and one intercontinental slot are still available.

For India, the first question is about where it starts asthe AFC simply doesn't take the FIFA rankings, the 2028-29 transition competition results will also set the divisions, and India could get more meaningful games instead of friendlies, and foe India, this could be very useful as the recent match against Brazil provided them exposure to elite opposition but at the same time development also depends on facing teams regularly closer to India's level in competitive matches.

This format is extremely tough to pull off as Asia's gigantic size makes the long trips exhausting and expensive and a packed global schedule adds more pressure on athletes and teams. Nations Leagues might route the way but it can't fast track India's way to the World Cup. india needs to prove why it belongs to Asia's best.

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