 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Strike Seals India's 1-0 Win Over Kyrgyzstan

Updated: 13 June 2017 22:45 IST

Captain Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 69th minute gave India victory in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in a home leg tie.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Strike Seals India's 1-0 Win Over Kyrgyzstan
Sunil Chhetri scored to give India a win in Bengaluru. © PTI

Captain Sunil Chhetri stamped his class yet again as he scored the match-winner to fire India to a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in a fast-pace and entertaining AFC Asian Cup qualifier match in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chhetri drilled a lot shot with his right foot off a fine pass from Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 69th minute to lead India to a crucial win in the home leg tie of the Group A third round qualifiers of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Chhetri, who scored his 54th goal in his 94th match, led from the front throughout the match. Playing behind the lone striker Jeje, he was in the thick of things, at times falling back deep to help the defenders, setting up his team-mates and also taking shots on his own.

With the win, India sat atop the group with six points - from two wins - ahead of Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar who both have three points from two matches. Macau are yet to open account from their two matches.

All the four teams will play home and away matches and the two top sides will qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates.

The hosts, who had beaten Myanmar 1-0 in their first match of the qualifiers, notched up their seventh official international match on the trot.

Kyrgyzstan had better ball possession and more attack but they found wanting in their finishing. The Indian back-four of Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal and Narayan Das were also superb in defending.

The visiting side were denied by the upright in the second half while Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made at least three brilliant saves to ensure that the hosts walked away with all three points.

Kyrgyzstan, who are ranked at 132 as against India's 100, suffered a jolt as soon as the match started with their key midfielder Anton Zemilanukhin being stretchered out after a collision with Gurpreet in the fourth minute. Edgar Bernhardt took his place.

India took the lead in the 69th minute against the run of play. In a quick counter-attack, Chhetri got the better of at least three Kyrgyz players at the middle of the park and then sent the ball for Jeje. The striker lobbed the ball beautifully over a Kyrgyz defender to find his darting skipper, who made no mistake in firing his shot past the goalkeeper to send the crowd into a frenzy.

India could have won the match with a better margin but for the two chances they wasted in the additional injury time of four minutes.

India's next match is against Macau, an away game, on September 5.

Topics : Sunil Chhetri Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the Asian Cup qualifier
  • Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal
  • India play Macau next in September
Related Articles
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Strike Ends India's 64-Year-Old Jinx in Myanmar
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Strike Ends India's 64-Year-Old Jinx in Myanmar
India Beat Cambodia 3-2 In Football Friendly, Break 11-Year-Old Jinx
India Beat Cambodia 3-2 In Football Friendly, Break 11-Year-Old Jinx
I-League Launched Amid Fanfare With 10 Teams From Four Regions
I-League Launched Amid Fanfare With 10 Teams From Four Regions
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.