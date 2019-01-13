 
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 January 2019 22:35 IST

India will have a chance to book their maiden knock-out round berth.

AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Jeje Lalpekhlua is one of the key players of the Indian football team. © Facebook

India were handed a reality check when they lost against hosts United Arab Emirates due to their poor finishing in the previous group stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, on Monday, the 97th-ranked India will have a chance to book their maiden knock-out round berth in the continent's showpiece event when they play Bahrain in Sharjah. A draw against the West Asian side, currently ranked 113, will be enough for India to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in the tournament after failed attempts in 1984 and 2011. India's talisman Sunil Chhetri will equal former captain Bhaichung Bhutia's record of highest appearances for the country at 107 each on Monday.

When is the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain will be played on January 14.

Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain be played?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain will be played at the Sharjah stadium.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain begin?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain will begin at 21:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain?

The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Jeje Lalpekhlua Gurpreet Singh Football
Highlights
  • Bahrain is currently ranked 113 to India's 97
  • Chhetri will equal Bhutia's record of highest appearances for India
  • India will qualify for the Round of 16 even if the game ends in a draw
