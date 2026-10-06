Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers has suffered another serious injury to his right ankle, AC Milan said on Monday, with Italian media reporting he could be sidelined until 2027. The 27-year-old Saelemaekers underwent further tests over the weekend on the same ankle that was operated on in 2024 to treat a fracture. Milan said the results showed "the ankle has lost stability at the site of the previous surgery" and that specialists were evaluating the best course of treatment. The club did not provide a timeframe for the player's recovery.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Saelemaekers, who was not called up by new Belgium coach Mark van Bommel for the UEFA Nations League fixtures, will require another operation and is not expected to play again this year.

The midfielder was a key player under Massimiliano Allegri last season, but his playing time has decreased since Ruben Amorim took charge. Saelemaekers has started only two of Milan's opening five league matches and is yet to score this season.

Milan are fifth in Serie A on 11 points, two points behind the league leaders, ahead of Sunday's trip to Sassuolo.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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