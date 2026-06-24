They compete at the pinnacle of their sports. Many will argue they ARE the pinnacle of their sports.

They are ageing, and yet when a hat-trick is scored, or a race is won, the child inside them is on display, celebrating like they have done it for the very first time.

Lionel Messi, the Argentina talisman, turned 39 on Wednesday and Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is 41.

The soccer star is the recipient of the most Ballon d'Or awards, most European Golden Shoes, holds the record for the highest official recorded assists, most goals scored in a calendar year, most team trophies... and this list is just scratching the surface.

Hamilton, long the poster boy for Formula 1, has an equally impressive roster of accomplishments - he has won seven world championships - sharing that record with Michael Schumacher - has the most career wins at 106, the highest number of pole positions, podium finishes, career points, most wins with a single team, and on and on.

Both sports have seen many new contenders gunning for the top spots, from Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in football to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in F1. And yet, it was 39-year-old Messi and 41-year-old Hamilton who have dominated headlines in the past two weeks.

'I'm Useless'

Many wrote Hamilton off after dismal first season with his new, dream team, Ferrari, in 2025. Things were so bleak that after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix last year, the Briton himself remarked that he was "absolutely useless" and that his new team should think about replacing him.

The year capped a series of relatively poor seasons since Hamilton nearly won his eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and chatter about whether he had "lost" what made him special, and whether he should hang up his gloves, kept getting louder.

Then came 2026, and a resurgence from the seven-time world champion, who said his "DNA" was in the new car Ferrari had developed to comply with the changed set of regulations. He also mentioned that he was in a much better space mentally, and it showed in his performances, picking up a podium finish in China and then coming second successively in Canada and Monaco despite Mercedes having the dominant car throughout the season.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Grand Prix on June 14 was said to be the real test - a circuit where the Ferrari car was expected to be second or even third-best, and which does not suit Hamilton as much as some of the others. The Briton continued his good form, however, and - with a little help from a virtual safety car - ended up winning his first-ever grand prix as a Ferrari driver.

Photo Credit: AFP

This was his 106th victory, with a third team, after McLaren and Mercedes, but you wouldn't have known it from his celebration - pumping his fists, sprinting into the arms of his crew, weeping and throwing his trophy into the air. He also thanked his team for making his childhood dream come true.

The Magic Continues

Just as Hamilton achieved his feat, another great was readying to take part in the FIFA World Cup for a record sixth time. The trophy had eluded Messi for his career and when he finally won in 2022, at the age of 35, most people assumed that would be the last time he took part in the tournament.

When it became clear that Messi would indeed play the 2026 World Cup, the conversation was around how old he was, whether he still had his "magic" and how many minutes he would be able to play. Many questioned why the Argentine squad was still built around him and placed the defending champions fifth or sixth in their list of favourites to win.

Photo Credit: AFP

Two days after Hamilton's victory, Messi took to the pitch against Algeria in Kansas City, and began silencing critics right from minute 17, when he scored his first goal. Continuing to "leisurely stroll" across the ground, as his critics say he does at this age, he found his moments, injected tempo on his own terms and scored not one but two more goals to get his first World Cup hat-trick and net his team a decisive win.

On Monday, he did it again. Two days shy of his 39th birthday, he scored both of his team's goals against Austria, shattering another record in the process and becoming the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history.

Asked about the record and the five goals in two matches, which represent all Argentine goals so far in this world cup, the diminutive genius said he has never chased numbers, and still doesn't.

Old Still Gold?

And Messi and Hamilton are only part of the story. There is Virat Kohli, who won his second IPL trophy at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace vs Uzbekistan and silenced his own critics, as well as LeBron James and Novak Djokovic, among others.

Hamilton could have quit after winning seven world championships and narrowly missing out on his eighth in 2021 - something many say was snatched from him because of poor officiating. Messi could have also hung up his boots after his fairytale World Cup victory in 2022.

They both had nothing left to prove, and massive legacies to lose if they cannot live up to their own impossible standards. The risk still exists, but they are soldiering on, chasing ever-higher peaks and proving to the rest of us that age does not have to be a limiter.