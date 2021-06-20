Wales qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as runners-up of Group A despite a 1-0 loss to Italy on Sunday, while Switzerland must wait to see if they go through after beating Turkey 3-1. Matteo Pessina's goal in Rome means Italy will play the runner-up from Group C in the next round, with Wales facing the team that comes second in Group B. Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in Baku for Switzerland, who could progress as one of the four best third-placed teams after finishing level with Wales on four points.

More to follow...