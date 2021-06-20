Story ProgressBack to home
UEFA Euro 2020: Wales Qualify For Euro 2020 Last 16 Despite 1-0 Loss To Italy
Euro 2020: Italy beat Wales 1-0 in their Group A clash at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Wales qualified for last 16 with second-place finish.
Matteo Pessina scored for Italy against Wales in their Group A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.© AFP
Wales qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as runners-up of Group A despite a 1-0 loss to Italy on Sunday, while Switzerland must wait to see if they go through after beating Turkey 3-1. Matteo Pessina's goal in Rome means Italy will play the runner-up from Group C in the next round, with Wales facing the team that comes second in Group B. Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in Baku for Switzerland, who could progress as one of the four best third-placed teams after finishing level with Wales on four points.
More to follow...
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.