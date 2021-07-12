Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final to be crowned champions on Sunday night. However, the thrilling finale was overshadowed by scenes of violent disorder ahead of the historic game in London and racist abuse on social media against some England players following the team's defeat.

Here is your 10-point guide to this big story: "Small number" of fans barged their way into Wembley Stadium ahead of the final, London police said. Numerous videos emerged online of security staff seen "rugby tackling people to the ground" both inside and outside the venue. One video went viral which showed a throng of men throwing punches and kicks as just a couple of stewards attempt to intervene. London's Metropolitan Police said it made 49 arrests, and that 19 officers were injured while managing the final. On another sour note, racist trolls on social media targeted Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. All 3 England players had missed their spot-kicks. Metropolitan Police tweeted that they were "aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments" being directed towards the footballers. Police said they would be investigating "offensive and racist" social media posts directed at these players. The English FA said it was "appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players". British Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed the "appalling" racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team. Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat demanded that social media companies take action.