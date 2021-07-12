Fabio Cannavaro led the reactions as Italy edged past England in penalty shootout to win the UEFA Euro 2020 Final, at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. With the score level at 1-1 in extra-time, Italy sealed a 3-2 win in the shootout. Earlier in regular time, Luke Shaw had given England an early lead, with Leonardo Bonucci equalising in the second half. Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Cannavaro took to Instagram to post a video of his country's trophy celebration. He captioned it in Italian, which translates to "We are European champions". Here is the video:

In the video, Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini can be seen receiving the trophy and then celebrating with his teammates.

Even former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to praise both England and Italy. He wrote, "If we are honest Italy were better tonight ... But this England side are so so close and will come again ... So young with lots of tournaments to come ... What an incredible 4 weeks which has given all our country a huge lift ... Cheers @England".

Even former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to praise the England team. He stated, "It'll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team. Chins up!"

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Ian Botham had a question for his fans regarding England's defeat. He tweeted, "I have one question...does Gareth Southgate have a problem with Grealish ???????"

Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated Italy on Twitter.

It is also worth noting that this is Italy's second Euro title, and it will be good news for Roberto Mancini, considering that they have built a 34-game unbeaten run. Meanwhile, England will be hoping to bounce back and pose a serious challenge for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.