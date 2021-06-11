Kicking off the UEFA Euro 2020, Italy face Group A opponents Turkey in the season opener on June 12 in Rome, at the Stadio Olimpico. With the stadium allowed to fill about 25 percent of capacity, Roberto Mancini will be hoping to begin his campaign with a win for Italy. Meanwhile, a young Turkish side will be aiming to surprise the mighty Italians. Skipper Burak Yilmaz will be hoping to play a crucial role, having recently won the Ligue 1 title with Lille. The other teams in Group A are Switzerland and Wales.

Where will the Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match be played?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

When will the Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match be played?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match will be played on Saturday, June 12.

What time will the Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match begin?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 opening match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)