In the first quarter-final match today, an upbeat Switzerland side will take on an inspired Spainish team in what promises to be a thriller. Switzerland shocked world champions France in the Round of 16 tie in Euro 2020, edging past them in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out. Spain, on the other hand, took the game deep into extra time to script a well-deserved 5-3 victory over Croatia in their last knock-out match. After facing early criticism in the tournament, Sergio Busquets-led Spain put on a convincing display of both attack and defence to put five goals past their oppositions in back-to-back games. But in Switzerland, Spain can surely expect gritty denfence and counter-attacking play.

Where will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia.

When will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Friday, July 2.

What time will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

Promoted

The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)