Current Prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi has said that Italy's open-bus parade after their Euro 2020 triumph was not authorised. Italy ended England's dream of winning the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time). Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock. Italy manager Roberto Mancini alongside all the team members celebrated by taking the trophy to the streets of Rome on Monday, but it has now come to light that the team was denied permission to ride through the city due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We had denied permission to celebrate Italy's victory in the European Championships on the open bus, but the pacts were not respected," Rome prefect Piantedosi has told Corriere della Sera, as reported by Goal.com.

"Last Friday we convened a committee for order and security. I had agreed the line with the Minister of Interior Luciana Lamorgese and with the police chief Lamberto Giannini," he added.

Further talking about the incident, Piantedosi said: "The meeting was precisely to decide what to do and for this reason we also directly involved the FIGC, which asked to allow the athletes of the national team to take a ride around Rome on an open bus, but it was clearly explained that it was not possible. We said we could not authorise them."

Piantedosi also said that the parade was allowed to go ahead in order to avoid public disorder. Thousands of fans turned up to see their country's heroes show off their latest triumph.