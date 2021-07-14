England defender Harry Maguire's father was caught in the violence at Wembley as thousands of ticketless fans tried to enter the stadium to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Maguire's father Alan had his ribs broken and was struggling to breathe, the centre back told The Sun. His agent Kenneth Shepherd was also caught in the violence along with his father. "It was scary," the Manchester United captain said of his father's ordeal. "It was not a nice experience - it shook him up."

Maguire was fortunate that his two daughters were not in attendance for the final.

"But he was fortunate as every game he has been to he has had my nephew or one of my kids on his shoulders," Maguire said.

"So I'm thankful that did not happen as it could have been a really serious moment," he said.

"My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn't go to the game.

"It was scary - he said he was scared and I don't want anyone to experience that at a football match."

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to Dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most," Maguire said.

"I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn't happen again."

His father, however, did not leave the ground and saw the match. Despite England's defeat, he saw his son Harry dispatch his penalty into the top corner with aplomb.

"He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss.

Promoted

"The experience at Wembley is always amazing, filled with great people and great fans normally. But this time was obviously the final and everyone got overwhelmed and the way some people acted was totally wrong."

England have been charged on multiple counts by UEFA over fans' behaviour during the final in which Italy beat England on penalties.