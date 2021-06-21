Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: France Star Ousmane Dembele Ruled Out Due To Knee Injury
Ousmane Dembele had to leave the field towards the end of the 1-1 draw against Hungary and x-rays showed the injury would take too long to heal, the French Football Federation said.
France will be without Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (L) for the rest of Euro 2020© AFP
France will be without Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020 due to a knee injury, the French Football Federation said on Monday.
Dembele, 24, had to leave the field towards the end of the 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday and x-rays showed the injury would take too long to heal, the FFF said.
