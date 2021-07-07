UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Denmark: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast, Live Streaming
UEFA Euro 2020: England can expect a stiff challenge when they take on Denmark for a place in the final.
Highlights
-
England will take on Denmark in the second semi-final of Euro 2020
-
Winner of this match will face Italy in the final
-
Italy defeated Spain through a penalty shootout in the first semi-final
After a nail-biting first semi-final match between Italy and Spain, England and Denmark will face each other in another exciting last four Euro 2020 fixture. The Harry Kane-led side will be looking to continue their good form after their quarter-final win against Ukraine, where they scored four goals to register an overwhelming victory. Denmark, on the other hand, edged past a strong Czech Republic side 2-1 in their quarter-final fixture. The winner of this game will face Roberto Mancini-managed Italy, who booked a place in the final of the European Championships after a 4-2 win through a penalty shootout, as both teams ended 1-1 in the allotted 90 minutes of play and two halves of extra time.
Where will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in England.
When will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Thursday, July 8.
What time will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?
The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)