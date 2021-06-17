Denmark's game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen. The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday's Group B game against Finland. A section of fans in the 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading "All of Denmark is with you, Christian" as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said earlier Thursday that Eriksen would have a heart defibrillator implanted after undergoing a series of tests.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," it added.

The DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the Inter Milan player's future career.