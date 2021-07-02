World football's highest ranked side Belgium will take on a lethal Italian team in a mouth-watering quarter-final match-up. Italy secured their last eight spot with a comfortable 2-1 win over Austria, while Belgium had to go through the defences of defending champions Portugal to book a place in the last eight. With forward Romelu Lukaku combining well in the mid-field and the front two, Belgium's all-round and flexible attack can pose a substantial threat for the strong Italian defenders. This will be the fifth encounter between the two sides at a major tournament, with Italy emerging out victorious on three occasions and drawing once.

Where will the Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

When will the Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Saturday, July 3.

What time will the Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The Belgium vs Italy Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)