Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Belgium Come Back From Behind To Beat Denmark, Qualify For Round Of 16
Euro 2020: Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Kevin De Bruyne had a muted celebration after scoring against Denmark.© AFP
Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagen on Thursday to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020, as fans and players at the Parken Stadium showed their support for Christian Eriksen. Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before drilling in a fine strike.
The match was paused after 10 minutes for a minute's applause for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes' game against Finland last weekend.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.