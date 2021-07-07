Story ProgressBack to home
EURO 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Seen At Wembley Stadium Enjoying Italy vs Spain Semi-Final
EURO 2020: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen at the Wembley Stadium watching Italy vs Spain semi-final match with wife Sanjana Ganesan.
Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan at Wembley Stadium during Italy-Spain semifinal clash© Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah was seen enjoying the EURO 2020 semi-final clash between Italy and Spain along with his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan at the Wembley Stadium in London. Sanjana shared a picture of her with husband Jasprit Bumrah from the Wembley Stadium on her social media handles. Italy won the semi-final clash against Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match was finished at 1-1 with extra time.
July 7, 2021
With this win, Italy now have a streak of winning 16 consecutive European Championship matches, which is another record.
