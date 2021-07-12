Story ProgressBack to home
Italy vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Updates: Luke Shaw Scores As England Take Early Lead
Italy vs England UEFA Euro 2020 Finals Live: England defender Luke Shaw has scored an early goal vs Italy, at the Wembley Stadium on Monday.
Italy vs England, Euro 2020 Finals: Luke Shaw gives England an early lead vs Italy.© AFP
Luke Shaw has given England a 1-0 lead against Italy in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Final, at Wembley Stadium on Monday. England will be hoping to end their 55-year trophy wait against a formidable Italian side, coached by Roberto Mancini. Gareth Southgate's side began their campaign as one of the tournament favourites and have played all but one of their fixtures at home. They defeated Denmark in the semi-finals. Italy will be aiming for redemption after missing out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is also worth noting that England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament.
UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Updates And Score Between Italy vs England, from Wembley Stadium
- 01:18 (IST)41' Italy keep the ball!Italy are spraying the ball around and not letting England have much of it. But they are lacking an end product.Italy 0-1 England
- 01:12 (IST)35' WIDEE FROM ITALY!Chiesa makes a solo run from the right flank and tries an attempt. The shot is slightly wide of the near post.
- 01:05 (IST)34' Both teams trying to gain dominationItaly are trying to build-up, but England are applying a lot of pressure and hurrying them.
- 01:04 (IST)22' Jorginho goes down!Jorginho falls down holding his knee. He seems to be in pain. The medical team treat him for a minute or two, and he carries on.
- 00:53 (IST)15' Another cross by Trippier!Trippier again manufactures a chance from the right flank. He puts in a cross, but Sterling can't make it.
- 00:44 (IST)8' THAT WAS CLOSEEE!Italy get awarded a free-kick after Chiesa is fouled outside the box. Insigne takes the free-kick and curls it over the wall. But its not a good set-piece and it goes over the crossbar.
- 00:35 (IST)2' GOAAALLLLLLL! LUKE SHAW GIVES ENGLAND AN EARLY LEAD!Good build-up by England, and they a Trippier cross from the right side dismantles this Italian defence. He finds Shaw on the far-post, and the left-back volleys it past the goalkeeper with ease.Italy 0-1 England
- 00:33 (IST)Kick-offAnd we are underway at Wembley!
- 00:32 (IST)Here are the playing XIsItaly: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, InsigneEngland: Pickford, Maguire, Stones, Walker, Phillips, Trippier, Rice, Shaw, Mount, Sterling, Kane
- 00:26 (IST)National anthems!England and Italy walk in for their respective national anthems and pre-match formalities!
- 00:24 (IST)Eder walks in with the trophy!Eder, who scored the winning goal for Portugal in Euro 2016, walks in with the trophy and places it.
- 00:18 (IST)England aiming for maiden Euro title, Italy gunning for their secondEngland's long wait for the European Championship may finally end tonight as they take on Italy in the final at home. Wembley has been witness to many a great English victories, but this one could surpass them all.On the other hand, Italy will look to win their second Euro title when they take on the hosts and crowd favourites.
- 00:08 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England, from the Wembley Stadium. Both sides will be aiming for a win and have been in top form during this edition. Stay tuned folks for some exciting football!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.