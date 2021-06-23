Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Spain Crush Slovakia 5-0 To Storm Into Round Of 16
Euro 2020: Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday in Seville to move into the last 16 of the tournament.
Euro 2020: Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 to qualify for the round of 16.© AFP
Spain put their disappointing start to Euro 2020 behind them with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia to reach the last 16 on Wednesday, while Poland were knocked out after a dramatic defeat by Sweden. The much-maligned Alvaro Morata missed an early penalty but it was otherwise a perfect evening in Seville for Spain against Slovakia, who are out of the tournament, with Ukraine heading through from Group C as one of the four best third-placed sides.
In the other game in Group E, Viktor Claesson's injury-time winner secured Sweden top spot with a 3-2 win over Poland, for whom Robert Lewandowski netted twice.
More to follow...
