For the first 19 minutes of Spain's Euro 2020 Round of 16 match against Croatia, goalkeeper Unai Simon had little to do as Luis Enrique's team dominated possession. Then, it all went wrong for the Athletic Bilbao 'keeper. Barcelona midfielder Pedri made an innocuous back-pass to Simon but he made a complete mess of the situation as he missed the ball while trying to control it. He immediately tried to get back and stop the ball, but soon realised that he was too late as it rolled into the empty net to break the deadlock in the match and give Croatia the lead.

Watch Unai Simon's blunder here:

Simon's moment of madness sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

Spain came back into the match with Pablo Sarabia scoring the equaliser as the teams went into the second half level at 1-1.

Cesar Azplicueta and Ferran Torres then seemed to put the game out of Croatia's reach before they came back and made it 3-3 in dramatic circumstances, taking the match to extra time.