Danish footballer Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union said Sunday.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the football body said in a post to Twitter.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU - En Del Af Noget Strre (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

More to follow...