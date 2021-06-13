Story ProgressBack to home
Christian Eriksen "Stable" After Euro 2020 Collapse, Sends "Greetings To Teammates"
Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union said Sunday.
Christian Eriksen is in a "stable" condition after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 game.© AFP
Highlights
-
Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition
-
Danish FA said he sent his "greetings to his teammates"
-
Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a Euro 2020 game
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union said Sunday.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the football body said in a post to Twitter.
Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV— DBU - En Del Af Noget Strre (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.